Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Minneapolis News


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a roadway early Wednesday morning and later died.

According to police, officers responded at 4:30 a.m. to the 911 report of a man lying in the roadway near 7th Street SE and 5th Avenue SE.

When officers arrived, they located the man, believed to be in his 30s, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided medical aid before being relieved by paramedics. The man was then taken to Hennepin Healthcare where he later died.

A homicide investigation was launched.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips can be provided electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

