



— The Minnesota Twins organization has parted ways with the man behind the team’s T.C. Bear mascot.

On Wednesday, the team confirmed with WCCO that it made some personnel changes Tuesday and parted ways with Greg, who plays T.C. Bear. The team thanked him for his many years of service and wished him well.

The team says T.C. Bear will remain a part of the Twins with community and game festivities.

The Twins confirm they will hold open auditions to replace T.C. Bear in the near future.

According to the Star Tribune, the mascot is played by 46-year-old Greg Wilfahrt.

Many wonder how the Twins ended up with a bear as their mascot. Some believe he’s a distant relative of the Hamm’s Beer logo because Hamm’s was a major sponsor of the Twins for many years.

However, it was kids who picked the mascot. The team was struggling with getting families to games in the late 1990s. After drafting a couple variations of mascots, the Twins let elementary school students vote on their favorite one.

There’s only been one T.C. Bear since his debut on April 3, 2000.

