MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking for a sublime Caribbean meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Caribbean spots around Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
1. Brasa Rotisserie
Topping the list is Brasa Rotisserie. Located at 600 E. Hennepin Ave. in Marcy Holmes, the Southern and Caribbean spot, which offers soul food and more, is the highest-rated Caribbean restaurant in Minneapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 960 reviews on Yelp.
2. Victor’s 1959 Cafe
Next up is Kingfield’s Victor’s 1959 Cafe, situated at 3756 Grand Ave. South. With four stars out of 572 reviews on Yelp, the Cuban and breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Guavas Cuban Cafe
Diamond Lake’s Guavas Cuban Cafe, located at 5607 Chicago Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Cuban and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers beer, wine and spirits and more, 4.5 stars out of 101 reviews.
