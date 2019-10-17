  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure, Anna Marie Choudhry, Crime, John Thomas McGuire, Larry Paul McClure Sr., West Virginia


WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities in West Virginia say three people have now been charged with murder after the remains of a Minnesota man were found in McDowell County.

RELATED: 3 Charged After Minnesota Man’s Remains Found In WV

News outlets report 31-year-old Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure, 32-year-old Anna Marie Choudhry and 55-year-old Larry Paul McClure Sr. were charged with murder and conspiracy in the death of John Thomas McGuire. Choudhry and Amanda McClure were initially charged with concealment of a deceased human body. Larry McClure was originally arrested for failing to register as a sex offender.

West Virginia State Police Trooper K.M. Saddler says the three related suspects knew McGuire. He says they planned McGuire’s killing and “willfully concealed the remains” in a shallow grave at Larry McClure’s residence.

A motive for the slaying wasn’t immediately released.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments