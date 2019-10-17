  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health reports that, in the last week, there have been four more hospitalizations due to influenza in the state.

With last week’s report of a single hospitalization, that brings the seasonal total to five. The hospitalizations were in the Twin Cities metro area and central and south-central Minnesota.

As of now, no pediatric flu-related deaths have been reported.

READ MORE: Minnesota Health Experts Urge Flu Shots As Soon As Possible

The 2018-2019 flu season saw a total of 2,543 hospitalizations due to the flu, down sharply from the 6,446 reported the season before.

It’s not too late to protect yourself with a flu shot. Click here to find the closest place to get a shot near you.

