MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Foss Swim School locations reopened Thursday after two confirmed cases of Cryptosporidium, a parasite that causes diarrhea, were reported at the St. Louis Park location. The St. Paul school on University Avenue also closed because the same instructor had also taught at that location.
One student and one instructor both contracted cryptosporidiosis. Pools were closed when founder Susan Foss was alerted to the issue in late September. Though the county didn’t require the schools to close, school officials said they were being proactive.
There are no other reported cases in the swim school’s system, which has eight locations across the metro.
