Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say one of two juvenile siblings who went missing Wednesday afternoon have been found.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say one of two juvenile siblings who went missing Wednesday afternoon have been found.
According to police, Navaeh Mary Lillian Bryant-Triplett, 13, and Sequan Bryant-Adail, 7, were last seen leaving their home on the 2400 block of Washington Street Northeast at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say it’s believed they were on their way to the local recreation center.
On Thursday afternoon, police say the 7-year-old was located safely.
Navaeh is known to frequent downtown Minneapolis near the Hennepin County Library and transit areas, as well as north Minneapolis at Lowry and Bryant avenues. Navaeh was last seen wearing a red jacket and yellow pants.
Anyone who sees Navaeh or Sequan, or knows their location, is asked to call 911 immediately.
You must log in to post a comment.