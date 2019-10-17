Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Lower Afton Road, Morningside Circle, St. Paul Police, Vehicle Crash


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A two-vehicle crash killed one person Thursday night near the intersection of Lower Afton Road and Morningside Circle, the St. Paul Police Department said. Nine people were involved in the crash, some being critically injured, police said.

(credit: Saint Paul Police Department)

(credit: Saint Paul Police Department)

The crash occurred just before 6:30 p.m. No further information is available at this time.

 

 

Comments