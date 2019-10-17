Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A two-vehicle crash killed one person Thursday night near the intersection of Lower Afton Road and Morningside Circle, the St. Paul Police Department said. Nine people were involved in the crash, some being critically injured, police said.
The crash occurred just before 6:30 p.m. No further information is available at this time.
