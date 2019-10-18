MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One of the deadly crashes Thursday afternoon in the east metro happened when a dump truck slammed into a group cars on Highway 55 in Rosemount, killing two people in one of the vehicles.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 12:20 p.m. at the intersection with Doyle Path, where a southbound semi had stopped to turn left, causing cars to line up behind it.
The first car that stopped was a Subaru Legacy, the next was pickup truck. They were motionless when a dump truck slammed into the back of the pickup, pushing it into the ditch, before hitting the Subaru, causing it to smash into the back of the semi.
Killed were the two people in the Subaru, identified as 47-year-old William Craig and 48-year-old Colette Craig.
The drivers of all the other vehicles suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were brought to Regions Hospital for treatment.
Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.
This crash was one of several fatal crashes Thursday afternoon and evening in the Twin Cities. Two separate crashes in St. Paul left two people dead and twelve people injured. One late night crash in Minneapolis killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child.
