MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police say two people are in custody following a crash Thursday night on the city’s north side that killed a woman who was eight months pregnant as well as her unborn child.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m., when several 911 callers reported a “catastrophic” crash on the 1300 block of Newton Avenue North.
Responding officers found several damaged cars in the area, including a minivan that had rolled over. Inside the van was a woman in her 30s who was eight months pregnant.
Police and firefighters worked for nearly an hour to free her from the wrecked van, but she died before emergency workers could extricate her. Her child also died.
Another person in the van was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.
Responsible for the crash was an SUV, which police say was speeding the wrong-way down Newton Avenue before it hit a parked car, careened into the minivan, causing it to roll over before smashing into several other cars.
Two people in the SUV were taken into custody and hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say narcotics are believed to have played a role in the crash.
Thursday was a deadly day on roads in the Twin Cities. Three other crashes in the afternoon and evening left four people dead and seventeen people injured.
You must log in to post a comment.