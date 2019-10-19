MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Spending time in East Bank-Nicollet Island? Get to know this Minneapolis neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a sports bar to a Japanese spot. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in East Bank-Nicollet Island, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Mac’s Industrial Sports Bar & Grill
Topping the list is sports bar and traditional American spot Mac’s Industrial Sports Bar & Grill. Located at 310 E. Hennepin Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 156 reviews on Yelp. Look for grilled chicken sandwiches, burgers and pizza on the menu.
2. Gorkha Palace
Next up is Himalayan/Nepalese and Indian spot Gorkha Palace, situated at 23 Fourth St. NE. With 4.5 stars out of 379 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite. Menu items include chicken tikka masala, mixed vegetable curry and naan.
3. The Sonder Shaker
Cocktail bar and New American spot The Sonder Shaker, which offers tapas and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 130 E. Hennepin Ave., 4.5 stars out of 134 reviews. On the menu, look for lobster macaroni, braised short ribs and hanger steak.
4. PinKU Japanese Street Food
PinKU Japanese Street Food, a sushi bar and Japanese spot that offers seafood and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 215 Yelp reviews. Head over to 20 University Ave. NE to see for yourself. The spot uses “culturally genuine recipes and the freshest ingredients,” according to the website.
You must log in to post a comment.