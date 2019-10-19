CLOQUET, Minn. (WCCO/AP) — Authorities have identified the 45-year-old Minneapolis man who was shot in the head at the Fond du Lac Band reservation Friday, as a funeral was taking place.
The Cloquet Police Department says that Broderick Boshay Robinson was the victim, and he has already been released from the Duluth hospital he was taken to after the shooting.
Police and tribal officials say the shooting happened around 10 a.m. at a Head Start gymnasium on the Fond du Lac Band reservation, where a funeral was taking place. An Ojibwe school in northeastern Minnesota was placed on lockdown during the incident.
A 28-year-old was taken into custody and officials are still looking for a motive in the shooting. Police say the suspect and the victim apparently knew each other. A rifle was recovered.
No students were in class at the Fond du Lac Ojibwe school due to MEA, but some were present for other activities. Many Minnesota schools are closed for the Minnesota Educator Academy Conference.
The Fond du Lac Band’s reservation abuts Cloquet, near Duluth, and the band has about 4,200 members. The school includes children from preschool age through 12th grade.
The band is offering spiritual healing and emotional health support at Fond du Lac Ojibwe School this weekend.
