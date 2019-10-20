Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating a double shooting in a parking lot at Pascal Street and University Avenue in St. Paul Sunday night. Two victims are being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening, the St. Paul Police Department said.
The shooting, near Alllianz Field, occurred in the just after 7:30 p.m.
One gun was recovered and there have been no arrests made, police said. The incident does not appear to be random.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for updates.
