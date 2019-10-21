



A WCCO Investigation last week found dissatisfaction flying high with passengers of the recently-revamped Sun Country Airlines.

The latest trouble began on the day the company had hoped to hit the reset button.

Heather Paulsen and her family flew to Sacramento for a few days to help her mom through cancer surgery. Bill Paulsen was booked to return home with their son last Tuesday on a 12:50 p.m. flight, but when they arrived at the Sun Country counter at noon that day, there were no agents around to help.

“We were definitely there on time, but nobody was there to check our boarding pass and check our luggage,” Bill Paulsen said.

His phone records show he called the helpline right away. A representative told them check in closes 45 minutes prior to departure.

“We were already on the phone with their home office at two minutes after 12, which is still within the cut off,” Heather Paulsen said.

Still, it was too late. The Paulsens said a Sacramento Sun Country worker eventually admitted they were short-staffed and left the counter early.

“They were gone before they should have been,” Heather said. “[Bill was] disappointed. I was enraged.”

It all unfolded on the same day last week Sun Country was trying to turn the page. A media event hosted by the CEO was meant to highlight positive changes and new technology.

“Yes, exactly the same time concurrently,” Heather said.

Sun Country rescinded WCCO’s invitation after our investigation pointed out that complaints have risen dramatically in the last two years. More than 500 people have weighed in since — most with more stories of poor customer service or stranded flights.

The Paulsens were stuck in Sacramento for two more days, incurring a couple thousand dollars in extra expenses. Despite an email on Facebook, Sun Country says they don’t have a complaint on file from the Paulsens. But a spokesperson says if the counter incorrectly closed early, they will be reimbursed for any reasonable travel expenses incurred.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says it has received six more formal complaints against Sun Country Airlines in the last week. The Paulsens are not one of them yet.

Click here to find out more about what your rights are as a passenger.