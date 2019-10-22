  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire crews in Minneapolis battled a house fire Tuesday morning on the city’s south side.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says it responded around 9:40 a.m. to a fire on the second floor of a single family home on the 2600 block of Bryant Avenue South, in the city’s Wedge neighborhood.

Crews searched the building and quickly knocked down the flames on the home’s second story and attached attic.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

