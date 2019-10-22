HOPKINS, Minn. (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz was at Hopkins High School Tuesday morning hearing from students about the vaping epidemic.
Joining the governor were top state officials, including the Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and the commissioners of education and health.
The stop at Hopkins High School is the first on the governor’s listening tour on vaping. He will also be going to high schools in St. Cloud and Faribault later this week to hear from more students.
A recent state survey found that more than one in four high school juniors are vaping regularly, and more than one in 10 eighth-graders are, too.
The Hopkins students gave the governor and other state officials an earful. They said they would like to see more support for students when it comes to mental health counselors, as well as more assistance in breaking the vaping habit once they’re addicted.
They say those numbers in the state survey are way too low. The reality is many more students are vaping than that survey reported. Walz said he was there to learn.
“We are not coming here to deliver a ‘Just say no’ message that is unsophisticated and doesn’t work,” Walz said.
The students told Walz that some are even vaping during class, and some students say they are reluctant to use the restrooms because so many students are vaping.
Walz praised the students for being so open.
