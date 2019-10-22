  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Bloomington, Local TV, The Works Museum


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Engineering and imagination is on full display at a unique museum in Bloomington.

The Works Museum debuted a K’NEX ball machine Tuesday night. K’NEX are interlocking rods similar to tinker toys.

(credit: CBS)

The ball travels 23 feet up an elevator, then drops down through 12 different tracks to the ground, and starts over.

The machine was built over the last year by Austin Granger. It’s the second-largest one ever made on record. Granger also made the record-holding one in 2016.

There’s an adults-only event about the engineering creation Thursday night. Click here for more information.

