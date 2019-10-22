Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was the performance of a lifetime for the band Nirvana. In 1993, they played an acoustic performance at part of MTVs “Unplugged” series.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was the performance of a lifetime for the band Nirvana. In 1993, they played an acoustic performance at part of MTVs “Unplugged” series.
Now you could be the owner of the olive green sweater Kurt Cobain was wearing during that performance.
The unwashed sweater is going up for auction as part of a music memorabilia sale by Julien’s Auctions. The sweater is expected to sell for as much as $300,000.
Also up for auction: Elvis Presley’s gold Mercedes and the glove Michael Jackson wore during the Jackson’s “Triumph” tour.
The auction starts on Friday and you can see what else is up for bid right now by clicking here.
You must log in to post a comment.