MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Much of Minnesota is under a wind advisory Tuesday, as northwest gusts up to 50 mph are possible until the evening hours.
A cluster of counties in south-central Minnesota, near Mankato, are under a high wind warning until 7 a.m. There, northwest gusts up to 60 mph are possible, potentially leading to downed trees and power lines.
Rain will also continue Tuesday, with slight showers expected in the Twin Cities until noontime. Looking ahead, Wednesday is expected to be dry, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-40s.
