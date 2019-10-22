Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Natural gas is believed to be the cause of a home explosion Tuesday morning in Paynesville.
Police say it happened at about 8:43 a.m. on the 500 block of Morningside Avenue. First responders arrived to find the home had collapsed.
The homeowner, 76-year-old Dennis Pederson, survived the blast, crawling out of the rubble with only minor injuries.
Crews put out a small fire inside the home. A neighboring home sustained minor damage from the explosion.
