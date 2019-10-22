



— Police in St. Cloud say a suspect is in custody after seriously injuring a victim in a stabbing Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were sent at 6:22 a.m. to the report of a stabbing outside a residence on the 500 block of 4th Avenue Northeast. There, officers locating a 40-year-old man from St. Cloud suffering from multiple knife-related injuries. The suspect was not at the scene.

Officers determined that the victim was working on a car outside the residence when he was confronted by the suspect. The two, who know each other, began arguing over past disputes. During the argument, the suspect began assaulting the victim by punching and stabbing him.

After setting up a perimeter, a St. Cloud police officer spotted the suspect, who then fled on foot. He was later discovered, at 7:44 a.m., hiding behind a business on the 500 block of 4 ½ Street Northeast. Shortly after, he surrendered and was arrested by police without incident.

The suspect was taken to the Benton County Jail and is being held on charges related to aggravated assault with a weapon.

The knife has not yet been recovered.

The victim is being treated for serious injuries at St. Cloud Hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call St. Cloud police at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or the Tri-County Crime Stoppers website.