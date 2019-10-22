MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new report shows Minnesota’s suicide rate increased 56% from 2000 to 2017, compared to the national average of 35%.
The State Health Access Data Assistance Center says Minnesota’s suicide rate is the 14th lowest among the states, but it has the 14th highest rate of increase.
Non-firearm methods accounted for 55% of suicide deaths in 2017, which was an increase from 2000, when the statistics were evenly split.
Certain groups showed particular signs of concern, including those between 45 and 54 years old, white males, Native Americans and Alaska Natives, and people living in rural areas.
For those suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts, there is help available at the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. Call 1-800-273-8255.
Also available is the hotline from the National Alliance on Mental Illness at 651-645-2948.
The Twin Cities also has several crisis lines:
Anoka: 763-755-3801
Carver/Scott: 952-442-7601
Dakota: 952-891-7171
Washington: 651-777-5222
Hennepin-Adult: 612-596-1223
Hennepin-Child: 612-348-2233
Ramsey-Adult: 651-266-7900
