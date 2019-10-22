MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information in connection to a possible arson in St. Paul Monday.
The fire broke out at the duplex just before 2:30 a.m. Monday on Jenks Avenue East in St. Paul. The back of the home is badly damaged. Over 50 fire department personnel were on scene to fight the fire.
St. Paul police confirmed the fire is being investigated as possible arson.
According to fire officials, the cause of the fire is being investigated, but is suspected to be incendiary.
There were no injuries.
Arson reward signs have been posted and rewards up to $2,500 are being offered for information or assistance that leads to the arrest of a person or persons on a charge of arson. The Arson Hotline number is 1-800-723-2020.
