



— Jorge Santillanes, a well-known member of the Twin Cities Latino community, helped promote Latin Night at Rogue Nightclub.

Last Thursday, things took a tragic and terrible turn.

“It’s been a roller coaster for us. An emotional roller coaster,” said Nallely Santillanes, his wife of eight years.

She rushed to the hospital in her pajamas after learning what happened.

“I didn’t know what was going on, I didn’t know the whole story and, you know, for me to receive that call at that time, I just couldn’t believe it. You know, I was shocked,” Nallely said.

Eduardo Morales, 23, is charged with attempted murder and assault after he allegedly ran over Santillanes and three other people.

According to a criminal complaint, Morales and a friend got into a fight with a group outside the club shortly after bar close. Morales then got into his friend’s car, began driving away and suddenly reversed, running over Santillanes and three other men going about 50 miles per hour. He then drove over two of the victims again, who were lying on the ground.

Santillanes suffered the most serious injuries and has been in the intensive care unit ever since.

“For me to see him the way I’m seeing him is just very tough,” Nallely said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family with medical bills, and fundraisers are also organized for this Thursday and Friday.

“I feel very thankful grateful for everyone who’s supporting us at the moment,” Nallely said.

Morales turned himself into police about a half an hour after the incident. He admitted to running over the men, but said it was in self-defense. He is still being held at the Hennepin County Jail as of Wednesday night.

Attorney Steve Terry is representing the Santillanes family. His firm is investigating the owner of the car and the driver for civil claims.