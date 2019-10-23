



The St. Paul Police Department is investigating after Mayor Melvin Carter received threats and racist messages in response to the city’s trash levy proposal.

Authorities say the first threats were received in June, and police say those cases are now inactive, but an Oct. 15 report cites two new threats received via U.S. Mail.

The first racist message came Oct. 7. Authorities say it was an envelope containing a newspaper clipping with the message, “This is what we got for electing a (expletives and racial epithet) Melvin Carter. No vote ever again for this jerk” was written across it in black marker.

The second racist message via mail was received on Oct. 11. The envelope contained another newspaper clipping with the words “This is what we get for voting a (racial epithet)” written across it in black marker.

A threat was then received Oct. 21 through a voicemail message. The person behind the message said the mayor would pay for the levy and would need “bullet proof” glass on his home.

Mayor Carter’s communications director, Peter Legget, offered this statement:

“While the two police reports over the past week relate to the garbage lawsuit, it is not uncommon for the Mayor’s Office to receive calls or letters that are reported to law enforcement. While we don’t publicize our office’s security measures, we take all threats seriously, and are diligent in our steps to ensure the safety of the Mayor and our staff.”

The levy comes after the city implemented a system wherein a consortium of trash collectors were assigned to specific neighborhoods. As a result, residents could not choose their trash collector, with some residents seeing a spike in prices.

Additionally, there was no way for residents to share services or opt out of the system.

In response to the overhaul, upset citizens wrote up a petition, gathered thousands of signatures and sued the city. They’ll now be able to vote on trash collection in November.