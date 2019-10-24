Kyrie Irving Just Misses NBA Record In Nets 127-126 OT Win Over TimberwolvesKyrie Irving scored 50 points but lost his balance and missed a potential winning shot that allowed the Minnesota Timberwolves to pull out a 127-126 victory over Brooklyn in overtime Wednesday night.

'If I Can, Then You Can': Gophers' Casey O'Brien Doesn't Want Any Cancer Victim Giving UpWhen he was first diagnosed in high school, doctors told the quarterback he couldn't run, so he changed positions to be a holder. When chemotherapy kept him out of the game, he took up golf.

As Vikings Prep For Washington, Cousins Grateful For Old TeamThe coaches and players who have departed Washington have not always been complimentary of their time with a franchise that has experienced its share of dysfunction over the past two decades.

'LSU Offensive Line Vs. Auburn Defensive Line One Of Great Matchups In SEC' Says Carter Blackburn#2 LSU hosts #9 Auburn in a battle of Tigers, and CBS Sports' Carter Blackburn discusses why the key matchup will come in the trenches.