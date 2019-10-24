Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a car accident that involved a train near Clear Lake around 12:30 p.m.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Highway 24 between Highway 10 and State Street is currently closed, but it should reopen by 2:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for further developments.
🚧🚧Hwy 24 is currently closed due to a crash. It will reopen by 2:30 p.m. Follow side street detour in Clear Lake. pic.twitter.com/BmLeZ1JgFj
— MnDOT District 3 (@MnDOTcentral) October 24, 2019
