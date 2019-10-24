  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Clear Lake, Local TV, Train Crash, Train-Car Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a car accident that involved a train near Clear Lake around 12:30 p.m.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Highway 24 between Highway 10 and State Street is currently closed, but it should reopen by 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for further developments.

Comments