MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota United FC’s Vito Mannone has been named Major League Soccer’s 2019 Goalkeeper of the Year.
The 31-year-old goalkeeper from Italy had a great 2019 MLS Season, setting a bunch of single-season records. Those include wins (15), saves (129) and shutouts (11). Mannone was pivotal in the team reaching the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in its three-year MLS history.
Mannone’s 129 saves ranks second in the MLS, and he also set a club record with a 259-minute shutout streak.
“It was a dream when I came here,” Mannone said. “I always try to work so hard to be the best out there, and it’s a great achievement in my career.”
✔ 15 WINS
✔ 11 SHUTOUTS
✔ 129 SAVES
✔ 1.26 GAA
You did your thing @VitoMannone88@AllState MLS Goalkeeper of the Year! pic.twitter.com/S9Fec0vRgi
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 24, 2019
The award was voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players. Mannone is the first Minnesota United FC player to win the award.
You must log in to post a comment.