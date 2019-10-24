



— Alyson Gray and Norah Lovaas have been best friends since kindergarten.

Both in seventh grade now at Hopkins North Junior High, they have already learned small things can make a big difference in people’s lives.

This fall, the girls sold bath bombs and bracelets to raise money to fill backpacks full of toiletries and snacks for the homeless in St. Paul. They were inspired to do so after hearing how others were giving back and seeing poverty firsthand on a recent service trip.

The backpacks will go to the department’s C.O.A.S.T Unit, which focuses on serving those experiencing homelessness, chemical dependency or mental health concerns.

‘This has created a special unit where we can respond to the needs and expectations of the community — and ensure those that need services are getting connected with services and don’t have to call 911 when they don’t need a law enforcement response,” said C.O.A.S.T Unit Program Coordinator Sgt. Jamie Sipes.

Homelessness has become a pervasive issue in the capitol city.

Nearly 2,000 people experience homelessness in Ramsey County, according to a recent study.

“Those little things that you and I might take for granted are huge for somebody that is homeless,” Sipes said.

In the coming days, Alyson and Norah’s donation will be a small way officers can make a big connection with those in need.

“It allows us a mechanism to give somebody that might need this, and also to start a conversation,” Sipes said.

This isn’t the first time Alyson and Norah have shown their generosity. The girls donated packs to the department last year as well.