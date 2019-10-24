Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a man is dead following a house fire Wednesday morning in western Minnesota.
The Lac qui Parle County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews responded shortly before 11 a.m. to the home on the 600 block of 5th Avenue in Madison.
Crews found a man’s body at the scene. They also brought a woman suffering from apparent smoke inhalation to a nearby hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The victim’s name has yet to be released, pending family notification.
