MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 46-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman are charged with stealing packages from a home in the north metro.
Roy Maunu, of Blaine, and Ashley Dowling, of Elk River, are each charged via summons with one count of mail theft, documents filed in Anoka County show.
According to criminal complaints, Maunu and Dowling were seen stealing packages on Aug. 15 from a home in Maunu’s neighborhood.
When officers responded, they found the two with items that witnesses had seen them unbox. Both were arrested.
In an interview with police, Maunu admitted to stealing the boxes, explaining that he’d just lost his job and he had to buy his child school supplies. Dowling denied knowing what Maunu was doing.
If convicted of the charges, Maunu and Dowling face up to 3 years in prison and a fine of $5,000.
Dowling is slated to appear in court next month. Maunu’s court appearance is scheduled for December.
