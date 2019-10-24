MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Yolanda Yvette Coleman and her husband Robert Anthony Coleman were sentenced to prison Wednesday for conspiring to defraud multiple government programs of over $240,000.
Yolanda, 51, is a former Hennepin County Human Services and Public Health Department employee. The criminal complaint states she used government computer databases to assist in the theft. She was sentenced to six months in prison and two years of supervised release.
Forty-six-year-old Robert, who met and married Yolanda while she was employed at HSPHD, was sentenced to one year and one day. He must also serve three years of supervised release.
The Minneapolis couple pleaded guilty on May 8, 2019.
The complaint states the two conspired to fraudulently receive government assistance, including Section 8 housing subsidies, SNAP benefits, Medical Assistance benefits, and Social Security Income benefits. The Colemans hid information and submitted false applications, defrauding the government of $248,838.
