MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police are asking for the public’s help in locating missing 5-year-old girl Naila Amariana Pantoja-Perez.
Police have been searching for Naila since Wednesday, when she was forcefully taken from the home of her custodial father. Her mother, 28-year-old Serenity Joy Jones, forced entry into the apartment on the 3100 block of Cedar Avenue South on Wednesday. She then fled in a vehicle with an unknown male after grabbing the child. Jones does not have custody rights.
Naila has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing blue shorts and a purple T-shirt. Serenity is 5-feet-5-inches tall, 166 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say they are concerned for Naila’s welfare. Anyone with information about the case and the location of Naila and Serenity is asked to call 911.
