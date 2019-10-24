Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in southern Minnesota say a teenager was arrested early Thursday after threats of a school shooting were posted on social media.
The St. James Police Department says a 14-year-old boy who attends St. James High School was arrested and is currently being held in the Watonwan County Jail. Formal charges are expected later Thursday.
Police say that Facebook and instant messaging posts were reported late Wednesday night. The posts threatened a school shooting ending with the shooter turning the gun on himself.
St. James Public Schools says classes will be held Thursday. Extra patrols will be issued in and around area schools, police say.
The incident remains under investigation.
