MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Safety officials at the University of Minnesota say there was an armed robbery Thursday night near the West Bank campus.
A safety bulletin says that the robbery happened round 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of 20th and Riverside avenues. Two men, one of which was armed with a pistol, robbed a victim.
The robber with the gun was described as standing 6-feet tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with short, curly hair and a mustache. He appeared to be about 20 years old.
The other robber, who also appeared to be about 20, was described as standing about 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing about 145 pounds, wearing a great Tommy Hilfiger shirt.
University students are advised to beware and stay alert while walking around campus.
