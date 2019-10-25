Comments
(UPDATE: As of 10 p.m., Crystal Police say that the boy has been located and is safe. What follows is the story as it originally ran.)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Crystal are seeking the public’s help finding a missing boy who ran away from home in a new neighborhood.
According to police, Xzaybeon is the boy’s name, and he ran away from his home on the 5100 block of Edgewood at 8 p.m. Friday.
“He’s 10 years old, 4 ft 65 lbs, red and black jacket, red shirt, black shorts, white shoes,” police reported.
If anyone has any tips, Crystal Police ask you to dial 911.
