MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two firefighters were injured at a fire in the 1000 block of Bush Avenue in St. Paul Saturday morning, the city’s fire department said in a tweet.
Forty-eight firefighters were on scene for about four hours beginning just after 7 a.m., the department said. The conditions of the two responders injured are unknown at this time.
The department said the fire, under investigation, is likely accidental.
