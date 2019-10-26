  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    8:00 PM48 Hours
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMWCCO 4 News at 10:35
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bush Avenue, Firefighters, House Fire, St. Paul Fire Department


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two firefighters were injured at a fire in the 1000 block of Bush Avenue in St. Paul Saturday morning, the city’s fire department said in a tweet.

(credit: St. Paul Fire Department)

(credit: St. Paul Fire Department)

(credit: St. Paul Fire Department)

(credit: St. Paul Fire Department)

Forty-eight firefighters were on scene for about four hours beginning just after 7 a.m., the department said. The conditions of the two responders injured are unknown at this time.

The department said the fire, under investigation, is likely accidental.

Comments