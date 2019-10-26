Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say they are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a patient at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale.
The Robbinsdale Police Department says a victim reported Wednesday being sexually assaulted by a hospital employee.
The hospital says it has started its own investigation into the reported assault, noting that hospital officials learned of the allegation through media reports.
The hospital says it will cooperate with the police investigation.
