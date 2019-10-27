Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One woman is dead and a man is injured following a medical incident in Mendota Heights Sunday night, police said. Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Diane Road, a residential area, for a call regarding two people in their 60s.
Upon arrival just after 5:30 p.m., police said they found a deceased woman and a man “in need of medical attention.” The man was taken to a local hospital where his current condition is unknown.
Mendota Heights officials would not call this a crime investigation at this time. Authorities remain at the scene processing the incident.
Police said there is no danger to the public and the department is not searching for suspects.
