DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities suspect carbon monoxide poisoning caused the death of a man in a home near Duluth.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office reports that a friend found 54-year-old Michael Steen unresponsive at the home northwest of Duluth.

Deputies were called to the home just before 5:30 p.m. Friday. Steen was pronounced dead at the scene. A dog in the home also died.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports the cause of death remains under investigation, but officials detected high levels of carbon monoxide in the home.

