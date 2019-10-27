MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A spokesperson from the St. Paul Fire Department tells WCCO that the firefighters who were injured on duty Saturday suffered non-life threatening injuries.
One firefighter returned to work, while the other went home after their shift.
The incident happened on the 1000 block of Bush Avenue in St. Paul Saturday morning, the city’s fire department said in a tweet.
@StPaulFireDept responded to a residential structure fire today at 7:07 AM on the 1000 block of Bush Ave in Saint Paul. 48 firefighters were on scene for approximately 4 hrs. Two firefighters were injured at the fire. The fire is under investigation but presumed to be accidental. pic.twitter.com/k8Yq4p1YVn
— Saint Paul Fire Dept (@StPaulFireDept) October 26, 2019
Forty-eight firefighters were on scene for about four hours beginning just after 7 a.m., the department said.
The department said the fire, although under investigation, is determined to be likely accidental.
You must log in to post a comment.