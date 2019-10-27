Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in critical condition after a stabbing on a westbound Green Line train Sunday evening, Metro Transit said. A man was arrested at the East Bank station and was taken into custody at the Hennepin County Jail.
Metro Transit said the stabbing occurred around 5 p.m. and no one else was injured. The train was reportedly in motion during the stabbing.
There were no significant train delays.
The victim was taken to the University of Minnesota’s Medical Center.
