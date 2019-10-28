Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a six-month investigation, the Southwest Metro Drug Task Force said it collected the equivalent of a fifth of all drugs taken by the state last year. Five pounds of heroin were found and $11,500 in drug proceeds were taken.
Three people were arrested on Oct. 21 and two people were charged for drug-related crimes at the end of the investigation.
Five vehicles were also forfeited in the search warrant process, the task force said.
The collection was across Hennepin, Ramsey and Carver counties.
The task force called the people involved “highly sophisticated” and said the collected heroin had a street value of about $200,000.
