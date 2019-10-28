Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to remind hunters to check forest trail and road conditions before heading out this weekend.
Heavy rains have made some trails impassable. The DNR says conditions are really bad in northern Minnesota, where 8 inches of rain has fallen in the last 30 days.
As a result, many state forest roads and trails are closed or have weight limit restrictions.
Click here for more information on road and trail conditions.
