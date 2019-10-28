  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    7:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    8:00 PMAll Rise
    9:00 PMBull
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hunters, Hunting, Local TV, Minnesota Department Of Natural Resources


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to remind hunters to check forest trail and road conditions before heading out this weekend.

Heavy rains have made some trails impassable. The DNR says conditions are really bad in northern Minnesota, where 8 inches of rain has fallen in the last 30 days.

As a result, many state forest roads and trails are closed or have weight limit restrictions.

Click here for more information on road and trail conditions.

Comments