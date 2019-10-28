Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 40-year-old Hastings man had to be airlifted to a hospital after he swerved to miss a deer and crashed early Monday morning.
It happened at about 2:11 a.m. in Oak Grove Township near Prescott, Wisconsin.
The Pierce County Sheriff says 40-year-old Andrew Peters swerved to miss a deer on Highway 10. He lost control of his Chevy Tahoe and it rolled over several times.
Peters was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. The extent of his injuries has not been released.
