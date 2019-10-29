MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Halloween night forecast isn’t too terrifying. While trick-or-treaters won’t have to worry about rain or snow, their costumes might be hidden beneath a jacket.
Forecaster Katie Steiner says temperatures Thursday evening will be in the low 30s in the Twin Cities, dipping below freezing by 7 p.m.
Such chilly temps are below average for this time of year. According to national climate data, the average Halloween low in the metro is 34 degrees. The average high is 50 degrees.
Trick-or-treaters should expect clear skies Thursday, with a sliver of a waxing moon shining behind the increasingly bare branches.
Looking ahead, the weekend looks to bring a slight warm-up, with temps reaching the low 40s. However, average temperatures for early November are closer to 50 degrees.
