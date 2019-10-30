



Some of you who live in the largest school districts in the state, could see your property taxes increase by the hundreds after a vote next week.

Next Tuesday is Election Day. In the east metro, you will likely be voting on more funding for the school district you live in.

WCCO’s Marielle Mohs explains what these schools would use the taxpayer money for.

The fifth-grade classrooms here at Greenleaf Elementary in Apple Valley are packed. No surprise considering the Apple Valley-Rosemont-Eagan District 196 has nearly 30,000 students.

“We’re the fourth largest district in the state of Minnesota,” Mary Kreger, district superintendent said.

Kreger says it’s because they are growing in size and they need more money for more resources.

“Right now we’re at that tipping point,” Kreger explained.

This school district wants to use this funding for more people: more teachers, more mental health resources and more transportation to get students home from after school activities.

“We’re asking our community to help us avoid $18 million in of budget cuts over the next two years,” Kreger said.

Other east metro school districts are asking for money to improve their budget, too. Those with the highest possible tax hikes include:

Lakeville, with property taxes going up $228 for athletic facility and technology updates

White Bear Lake, $280 for a brand new elementary school and renovated high school

Mounds View, $336 for more operations staff

All tax hikes some district residents oppose. Here at Greenleaf, they are prepared no matter which way this referendum swings

“If we have to live within our means, that what we will do and we will continue to come to school every single day and do our best for the kids in front of us,” Kreger said.

Again, election day is Tuesday, November 5.