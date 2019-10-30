  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Donald Trump, Tom Emmer


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rep. Tom Emmer had dinner Tuesday night with President Donald Trump.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted a photo showing Emmer, who represents Minnesota’s 6th District, seated next to the president. Rep. Fred Upton, of Michigan, is also in the photo.

Emmer did not tweet about the dinner.

In Washington, Democrats are pushing forward with an impeachment inquiry, which the White House has called an “illegitimate sham.”

