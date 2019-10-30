Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rep. Tom Emmer had dinner Tuesday night with President Donald Trump.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted a photo showing Emmer, who represents Minnesota’s 6th District, seated next to the president. Rep. Fred Upton, of Michigan, is also in the photo.
Great night with the President. Republicans are united! pic.twitter.com/Ea60bt1EWM
— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) October 30, 2019
Emmer did not tweet about the dinner.
In Washington, Democrats are pushing forward with an impeachment inquiry, which the White House has called an “illegitimate sham.”
