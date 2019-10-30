Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lawmakers in New York have introduced a bill to try to cut back on single use plastics. It’s called the Right to Refill bill.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lawmakers in New York have introduced a bill to try to cut back on single use plastics. It’s called the Right to Refill bill.
The bill would allow people to bring their own reusable food and drink containers into restaurants.
People could use their own coffee mugs and water bottles and even bring home leftovers in their own containers.
WCCO viewers were invited to share their thoughts on the issue and we’ll share their reactions later this morning.
You must log in to post a comment.