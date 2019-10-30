MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Need more doughnuts in your life? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top doughnut sources in Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
1. Cardigan Donuts
First on the list is Cardigan Donuts. Located at 40 S. Seventh St., Suite 207 in Downtown West, the caterer spot, which offers doughnuts and coffee and tea, is the highest-rated doughnut spot in Minneapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 115 reviews on Yelp.
2. A Baker’s Wife
Next up is Standish’s A Baker’s Wife, situated at 4200 28th Ave. South. With four stars out of 387 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers doughnuts, coffee and tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Angel Food Bakery & Coffee Bar
Downtown West’s Angel Food Bakery & Coffee Bar, located at 86 S. Ninth St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers coffee and tea, doughnuts and more, four stars out of 259 reviews.
4. Thirsty Whale Bakery
Thirsty Whale Bakery, a spot to score desserts, custom cakes and doughnuts in Webber-Camden, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 49 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4149 Fremont Ave. North to see for yourself.
5. Cafe Donuts
Over in Downtown West, check out Cafe Donuts, which has earned four stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score doughnuts, ice cream and frozen yogurt and bagels at 120 S. Sixth St., Suite 201.
